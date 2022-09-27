Disney World and Universal Orlando Set to Close as Hurricane Ian Nears Florida

In a rare move, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando will shut down this week, in preparation for landfall by Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall on the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane.

Both Disney World and Universal Orlando say that they will close on Wednesday Sept. 28 and Thursday Sept. 29 due to Ian, with tentative plans to reopen on Sept. 30. At least some of the hotels operated by the companies will continue to be open to accommodate travelers who are staying at the resorts.

“We are monitoring the weather conditions so that we can make timely decisions for the safety of our cast and guests, including when it is safe for cast to return to the site to prepare for reopening,” Disney Parks said in a statement.

It is extremely rare for the theme parks to close.

Most notably, the COVID-19 pandemic kept the Disney and Universal parks closed for months, though they eventually reopened at reduced capacity later in the summer of 2020. However, hurricanes have occasionally forced closures, with the most recent ones taking place in 2019 due to Hurricane Dorian.

Even a short closure can have a significant impact on the bottom lines for both companies. Theme parks have been seen as a growth area even amid the current economic turmoil, with demand for outstripping supply.

Shutting down for two days not only wipes out all ticket sales, but food and beverage sales, merchandise sales, and other ancillary revenue. Based on prior shutdowns, the revenue impact could hit 9 figures.