Disney100: Super Bowl Ad Plugs Company’s Centennial Celebration

“As we commemorate our historic 100th anniversary, it is remarkable to look back at Walt Disney’s legacy and his passionate pursuit of excellence that continue to propel the company forward today," CEO Robert Iger said.

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in Marvel Studios' ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA.
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' is Disney and Marvel's first release of 2023. Courtesy of Jay Maidment/MARVEL

The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary got prime billing during Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII.

The 90-second spot hightlights storytelling and scenes from iconic Disney films, TV series, theme parks, stage productions, as well as a compilation of words and sayings written by Walt Disney, a determined young animator and entrepreneur from Kansas City who moved to Los Angeles and founded an animation studio with his older brother, Roy O. Disney.

Among the characters featured in Disney100 Special Look is of course Mickey Mouse, the company’s mascot who was first sketched by Disney.

The company’s 100th anniversary date is Oct. 16, 2023. There is a yearlong calendar of events, including Disney100: The Exhibition, a sprawling traveling spectacle that first opens in Philadelphia in the coming weeks.

“As we commemorate our historic 100th anniversary, it is remarkable to look back at Walt Disney’s legacy and his passionate pursuit of excellence that continue to propel the company forward today. We are incredibly grateful to the generations of people all over the world for being such a special part of our history and for inviting our stories and characters into their lives over the past century,” said Disney CEO Robert Iger in a statement. “Disney100 represents a celebration of all of our fans and families, and our storytellers and creative visionaries whose talents and imaginations have created the magical moments that make Disney such an enduring part of the global culture.” 

Insiders say some anniversary plans were tweaked or retooled with the return of Iger after former Disney CEO Bob Chapek was shown the door late last year.

Movies participating in Disney100 include Marvel Studios’ first film of year, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which opens in theaters Feb. 18. The 2023 film slate also icludesThe Little MermaidGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3ElementalIndiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The MarvelsThe Haunted Mansion and Wish.

There will also be special events and attractions at Disney’s theme parks around the globe.

