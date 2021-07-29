Disneyland and Disney World to Again Require Masks for All Indoors

The Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World are pumping the brakes on lifting pandemic restrictions, once again requiring all staff and guests to wear masks indoors — regardless of vaccination status.

The news comes as COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing in parts of the country due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

“The State of California strongly recommends that all guests be fully vaccinated or receive a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering the Disneyland Resort,” reads the website for the SoCal destination. “Beginning July 30, face coverings are required for all guests (ages 2 and up) while indoors, including on many attractions and in enclosed transportation vehicles, regardless of vaccination status. Face coverings remain optional for all guests in outdoor common areas.”

The same rule applies to the Florida resort.

Disney Parks had loosened its rules as, for a moment, it appeared the tide had turned in the pandemic fight. But states are struggling to vaccinate entire communities, even with incentives, such as cash. Thus, the Delta variant is wreaking havoc.

Disney World has been opened since last year. Disneyland reopened April 30. Since that time, the daily capacity has been increased as state restrictions were eased. However, all guests still need to make a reservation in addition to purchasing a ticket.