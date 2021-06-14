Disneyland Won’t Require Proof of Vaccination for Guests as It Drops Mask Mandate

Beginning on June 15, Disneyland Resort will no longer require fully vaccinated guests to wear a mask inside the theme park, the company said Monday.

Still, guests visiting the Southern California destination will not be required to show proof of vaccination; admission will work on the honor system, according to Disney. Guests who are not fully vaccinated will still be required to wear a mask at all times, other than when dining.

The announcement comes as the state is set to fully reopen its economy on Tuesday following more than a year when throngs of businesses were shuttered or greatly limited due to the pandemic.

“When the Toy Story parking lot reopens on June 18, all Guests, regardless of vaccination status, will need to wear an appropriate face covering while on the bus transportation from the lot to the parks,” the theme park said in its announcement.

Beginning Tuesday, the theme park will also once again allow guests from out of state to visit. The reservation system will remain in place, the theme park noted.

“As we have realized the benefits of reservations in helping to manage guest visitation and provide an even better experience, our reservation system will continue and we will gradually increase attendance as our operations allow,” reads the statement.

Disneyland and California Adventure reopened April 30 after being shuttered for more than a year. The Downtown Disney shopping and dining district reopened last summer.