THR’s Raising the Bar Honoree: Disney’s Disrupter

After stints at Microsoft and Spotify, Horacio Gutierrez, photographed March 20 at his Walt Disney Studios office, says making the move to the company “was the right opportunity for me to finish my professional years.

Horacio Gutierrez sits in a well-appointed conference room on the Walt Disney Studios lot overlooking Burbank and the distant San Gabriel Mountains. He started as general counsel at the now-century-old studio in 2022 and in the interim year has seen a surprise CEO change-up, ongoing org-chart overhauls and impending guild contract negotiations. He jokes, “It’s been 13 and a half months, but who’s counting?”

Gutierrez never has been deterred by an uphill battle. “I’ve gone to law school four times,” he says, noting that he first enrolled in his native Venezuela at age 16. “I was a little young, even for their standards.” Then he earned a graduate degree in corporate and commercial law in Venezuela and, after being awarded a Fulbright to study at Harvard University, Gutierrez earned a Master of Laws, sharing classrooms with notables like Barack Obama. The fourth and final round came after a move to Florida, which requires a juris doctorate from an American Bar Association-accredited law school. Says Gutierrez, “It was not in the normal order of things, which is the story of my life.”

After a short time in private practice, in 1998 he joined Microsoft — just a month after the DOJ leveled antitrust violations against the tech giant. So, while he was hired to assist with commercial legal affairs in Latin America, he became a “supporting player,” as he puts it, on the team representing the company in D.C. Over 18 years, he helped develop global licensing deals and IP legislation as Microsoft ascended the Fortune 500 ranks and he rose to general counsel. In 2016, he traded an established tech power for a startup, joining Spotify when the headcount was just above 2,000 (it now has four times as many employees). “I came in pre-IPO to help pave the way to becoming a public company,” says Gutierrez, who helped clear hurdles including two class actions and licensing renegotiations with major labels.

Initially, Gutierrez says he was confused as to why he was being headhunted for the Disney post, but he recognized quickly that his tech work would benefit the studio’s streaming push. He says, “Having been in those situations — both disrupter and disrupted — I have been able to contribute not only from a legal perspective but also from an understanding of how things will play out in the competition between entertainment and technology companies.”

His team has been key in growing the Disney+ footprint into 60 countries across Europe, West Asia and Africa and is helping negotiate a contract between the WGA and AMPTP (before round two with the DGA and SAG). Then there’s the “setup of a successful succession process” for Bob Iger.

Gutierrez is looking forward to being closer to the creative process. The lawyer, who fondly remembers seeing the Star Wars trilogy in theaters in Venezuela, happily attended the premiere of the most recent season of The Mandalorian. He says, “You can say, ‘I’ve just drank the Kool-Aid.’ But it’s been delicious Kool-Aid.”

This story first appeared in the April 12 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.