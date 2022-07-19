Diverse Representation Launches Summer Immersion Program for HBCU Law Students

Diverse Representation, the organization dedicated to supporting Black representatives (agents, attorneys, managers, publicists and financial advisors) in sports and entertainment, has launched a new program to expose law students to opportunities in Hollywood.

As part of a partnership struck with Southern University Law Center last September, the first-ever Summer Entertainment Immersion Program will take place in Los Angeles from July 25 to 29 for a group of rising second- and third-year law students who were chosen from SULC’s Sports and Entertainment Association. SULC is one of just six HBCU law schools in the country.

While living in L.A. for the week, participants will meet one-on-one with executives and employees from companies including Amazon, CAA, Netflix, Revolt and Warner Bros. Discovery and visit studios, networks and L.A.-based law firms like Frankfurt Kurnit, as well as the Grammy Museum and the Academy of Motion Pictures Museum.

“We are elated to partner with Southern University Law Center to launch this first-of-its-kind program,” Diverse Representation founder Jaia Thomas said in a statement. “Southern University Law Center will be the first HBCU law school in the country to offer a summer program specifically geared towards students interested in pursuing careers in the entertainment industry. Throughout the weeklong program, students will have the unique opportunity to meet, interact and engage with some of the most influential legal minds and deal makers in the industry.”

Earlier this year, Diverse Representation and SULC held their inaugural Sports Agent Bootcamp, a two-day educational and networking event on SULC’s Baton Rouge campus.

“Our hope is that the Summer Entertainment Immersion Program will produce more diversity in the legal entertainment sector, providing more visibility into the seriousness of purpose and all the greatness SULC students have to offer,” SULC Sports and Entertainment Legal Association president Cierra Sanders said in a statement.

Added SULC associate vice chancellor of innovation and strategic partnerships and initiatives Marla Dickerson said in a statement, “This premiere program will allow students to engage and network with leading media and entertainment companies who will teach them beneficial information about the entertainment law field. We are committed to providing excellent education, training and resources to our students to help them thrive in today’s competitive world.”