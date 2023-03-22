PR Firm DKC Opens Flagship Office in Century City

DKC has a new home base on the West Coast.

The public relations, digital communications and content production agency has opened doors of a new West Coast flagship office. Located on the ground floor at 1801 Century Park East in Century City, the spread features open-concept workspaces, multiple high-design meeting rooms, a product showroom, viewing lounge, barista bar, 30-foot floor-to-ceiling glass walls and a landscaped outdoor terrace.

The space replaces DKC’s former offices inside West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center where the firm was located for a decade. The move is credited to DKC’s expansion and growth across music, TV, film, talent, consumer brands, culture, sports/esports, technology, social media, influencer and event production.

“DKC’s Los Angeles practice has experienced exponential growth across multiple sectors, including streaming, technology, consumer brands, health and wellness, sports and esports, BIPOC-specific initiatives, crisis management and, of course, high-profile talent and studio work,” explained DKC president Sean F. Cassidy. “The L.A.-centric ecosystem of entertainment, technology and consumer brands has evolved tremendously since 2020. Clients see Los Angeles as the place to introduce brands to national and international marketplaces, be it through media, influencers, creative content or experiences.”

Public relations, digital communications and content production agency DKC opens a new flagship office in Los Angeles in March 2023. Courtesy of DKC

Led by executive director Wendy Zaas, the L.A. office was built by industry veterans who specialize in the intersection of talents and brands. Executive vp Ivy Mollenkamp heads an entertainment division focused on film, TV, music and production with clients that include TIME Studios, OBB Media, FOX SOUL, as well as projects with Amazon, WarnerBros Discovery and Insomniac. Spearheading the agency’s consumer brand division is executive vp Taryn Owens whose team architects 360 campaigns for big brands like Equinox, BMW, Hello Bello (Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard), Headspace, HexClad (Gordan Ramsay), Bugaboo and Gopuff.

DKC’s other divisions include DKCulture, a unit run by executive vp Pristina Alford that bridges the gap between brands and Black culture, with clients like Kevin Hart’s plant-based QSR concept, Hart House, GOAT, Jason Derulo and Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad; DKC Sports, led by director Matt Basta with clients like eMLS, EVO and Gen.G; and a creative services unit called HangarFour that steers campaigns, creative and content development, event production, digital strategy and influencer marketing. HangarFour, led on the West Coast by vp of influencer marketing Elizabeth Walker, has a roster that includes Princess Cruises, L’OR Coffee, FightChildAbuse.org and Virtual Event Series with Lance Bass.

“For the past five years, we’ve driven significant growth propelling us to this exciting moment with the grand opening of DKC Los Angeles’ new creative hub,” offered Zaas. “We’ve assembled a best-in-class powerhouse of passionate, talented professionals who continue to deliver brilliant communications strategy and storytelling, making DKC the best choice among entertainment and consumer brands.”

DKC, founded in 1991, has headquarters in New York with additional offices in San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, Washington D.C. and Denver.