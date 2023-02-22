VFX Powerhouse DNEG Acquires Film Studio Complex and Production Services Assets in India (Exclusive)

Visual effects and animation studio DNEG (Dune, Tenet, Stranger Things season 4) unveiled on Feb. 22 the acquisition of production and post-production services assets in India — including a studio complex with eight soundstages in Mumbai — from media company Prime Focus Ltd. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

The company touted the deal as allowing it to offer services “across the entire production chain,” extending its work beyond its traditional focus areas. “The transaction positions DNEG as an integrated production services provider to its global client base, complementing its worldwide Academy Award-winning visual effects and animation services offerings,” it said.

With the deal, the firm’s staff grows by more than 240 members, bringing DNEG’s global headcount to more than 10,000 employees.

The addition of the assets will allow DNEG to offer “eight Hollywood-designed soundstages from a studio complex in Film City, Mumbai, and a full suite of film and TV production and post-production services in India, including digital intermediate, camera equipment rental, sound and picture editing, and associated support and technology services,” the company highlighted.

As part of the transaction, DNEG acquired the following assets from Prime Focus: Prime Focus Studios (PF Studios), Digital Intermediate, Equipment Rental Services and its advertising post-production business.

“Having achieved a distinctive leadership position across visual effects and animation, with the capabilities and scale to be a preferred partner to our clients, DNEG’s next logical step is to extend our filmmaker-focused services into the production ecosystem,” said DNEG’s chairman and CEO Namit Malhotra. “Adding these new services to DNEG’s portfolio allows us to bring India’s proud 100-year history of film heritage and its industry talent to the global market. It also presents our clients with the benefits of an integrated solution across the entire production chain, unlocking greater efficiencies and savings, with the reassurance of working with a trusted filmmaking partner.”

Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva was made at Prime Focus Studios in Mumbai. Star India Pvt. Ltd./Dharma Productions/Ayan Mukherji & Ranbir Kapoor

The firm described Prime Focus Studios as “India’s largest integrated film and TV studio facility, spread across a 200,000 square foot complex on seven acres of land in Mumbai’s Film City, and featuring eight sync soundstages, each with a clear internal height of at least 50 feet.” Close to the city’s major transportation hubs, the complex also features a film processing lab, film image enhancement facilities, production offices, makeup rooms, workshop areas, cafeteria facilities and a choice of backlot locations within a 520-acre property.

Among the TV shows that are being produced there is Indian Idol, airing on Sony Entertainment Television. Among the films that have shot there is fantasy action-adventure Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva.

Equipment Rental Services has an inventory of more than 40 “high-end feature film cameras and associated kit and has established itself as a market leader in equipment rental in India,” DNEG said. “With a full range of ARRI, Sony and RED cameras, the division has a large and varied client base ranging from the largest film and TV production houses and studios in the country to independent filmmakers and also caters to the advertising market, as well as sporting events, such as the (cricket leagues) Abu Dhabi T10 Premier League and the Maharashtra Premier League.”