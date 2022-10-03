VFX House DNEG Names Daniel Jurow COO

Visual effects and animation studio DNEG has hired former Technicolor and R/GA executive Daniel Jurow as chief operating officer (COO).

The executive with more than two decades of creative industry experience will be based out of the company’s London studio, reporting directly to DNEG chairman and CEO Namit Malhotra.

Jurow joins DNEG from Technicolor, where he served as COO of the company’s film and episodic VFX division. Prior to that role, he spent more than 15 years at global digital product and marketing agency R/GA, rising to the rank of executive vp, global head of production and leading more than 200 producers. “During his time there, Jurow oversaw the launch of the revolutionary Nike+ product partnership between Nike and Apple in 2006, which led to R/GA being named ‘Digital Agency of the Decade’ by Adweek,” DNEG said. “He also helped the agency grow from a staff of 200 employees to more than 2,000 across 17 global offices” by the time of his departure in 2019.

“I have long admired DNEG’s focus on its people, uniting the business in support of its incredibly talented artists, creative technologists, production and support staff,” said Jurow. “As a result of this focus, DNEG has a great track record of leaping from strength to strength, delivering stunningly innovative creative work, navigating unprecedented industry shifts, and stewarding impressive global growth. I feel very privileged to join Namit and his team as we usher in the next brilliant act of the DNEG story.”

Said Malhotra: “As we continue to scale our business, growing our creative teams, bringing in the industry’s best creative leaders, and building out our technology infrastructure, it is important that we have a strong, forward-thinking executive committee dedicated to leading, supporting and empowering our teams. Daniel’s career-long passion for creative technology, his experience of delivering breakthrough results for both brands and for the teams that he oversees, and his strategic and methodical approach to his work, all mark him out as a great leader. I am delighted to welcome him to DNEG’s senior management team, where I have no doubt he will make a great impact.”