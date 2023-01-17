‘Dune’ VFX House DNEG Names Adriano Rinaldi General Manager of Vancouver Studio (Exclusive)

DNEG, the London-headquartered visual effects and animation house that has won Oscars for the likes of Dune and Tenet and also worked on season 4 of Stranger Things, has hired Adriano Rinaldi as general manager of its VFX and animation studio in Vancouver, Canada.

“Rinaldi will oversee DNEG’s team of more than 600 employees in Vancouver as the company further strengthens its focus on its Vancouver studio, which led DNEG’s recent Oscar and BAFTA award-winning work on Denis Villeneuve’s Dune.” the company said on Tuesday. “Rinaldi will assume responsibility for the day-to-day operations in Vancouver and will collaborate closely with DNEG’s other general managers, local heads of department and the company’s global senior management team on wider initiatives.”

Rinaldi brings more than 16 years of international industry experience to the role, both as a senior manager and a creative supervisor. He most recently served as additional VFX supervisor for effects firm Scanline on Marvel’s Eternals after working with director Dante Lam as VFX supervisor on The Rescue.

Prior to working with Scanline, Rinaldi was head of creative operations at MPC Vancouver. “As a senior creative leader, he helped build the company’s Vancouver presence and contributed to the design and development of workflow improvements, company processes and procedures, and raising standards for creative excellence,” DNEG said.

“Adriano’s combination of senior creative leadership experience and hands-on operational knowledge and know-how will be a great asset to our Vancouver team as we continue to scale and invest in our crew and infrastructure to take advantage of the opportunities before us,” said Jeannette Manifold, executive vp – VFX operations at DNEG.

“To have the opportunity to join DNEG’s Vancouver studio and to contribute to the company’s success in creating world-class visual effects and animation is thrilling,” said Rinaldi. “I look forward to working with the talented teams at DNEG and to the continued delivery of innovative and outstanding work to our clients.”



DNEG is currently in production on such projects as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer for Universal Pictures, animated feature Nimona for Netflix, Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 for Warner Bros., Garfield for Sony Pictures, as well as George Miller’s Furiosa for Warner Bros., among others.