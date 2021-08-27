Doc Studio XTR Launches Podcast Division

XTR — the documentary studio behind titles including Hulu’s Homeroom and Neon’s Ailey — is getting into podcasting with new division XTR Radio.

The division will launch with the documentary deep-dive show Human Drama Thing, hosted by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker This American Life contributor Davy Rothbart and KCRW’s David Weinberg. Set to premiere this fall, the series will delve into titles like Paris is Burning, Roger & Me and Wild, Wild Country with Oscar-winning filmmakers, doc fanatics and subjects.

“As a lifelong documentary junkie, making a podcast where we can take a magnifying glass to our all-time favorite docs — and the incredible subjects at the heart of them — is a dream come true,” said Rothbart. “It’s especially thrilling to collaborate with KCRW legend David Weinberg, one of the most distinctive, funny, and gripping storytellers on the airwaves — and to team with XTR and Documentary+, who are supporting and showcasing the best documentary work in the world. Whether you’ve been watching documentaries your whole life or are a more recent convert, we can’t wait for audiences to hear what we’ve been cooking up!”

Radio XTR’s upcoming slate includes Shelved, a partnership with Audible and Gunpowder & Sky, based on musician and music journalist Tom Maxwell’s article series by the same title, originally published on Longreads. It’s an investigative podcast series that, according to its description, “will examine songs and albums that, for one reason or another, were shelved.”

Additionally, Ashley Ray Harris, comedian and host of television podcast TV, I Say, will be producing a crossover series that will stream exclusively on Documentary+. Radio XTR launches with a partnership with SomeFriends, the diversity-oriented audio entertainment company led by Andrew Kuo and Kareem Rahma. Rahma also serves as a senior advisor to XTR.

Prior to launching the podcast division earlier this year, XTR launched the streaming platform Documentary+. Said Justin Lacob, head of development at XTR: “With the launch of Documentary+, we are able to house some of the best documentaries of our time and give audiences what they want – we’re excited to explore audio as a new way to dive into nonfiction stories and give it our own spin.”

XTR’s upcoming feature’s slate Discovery+’s Rebel Hearts and Hulu’s Homeroom, with upcoming doc feature in the works on subjects that range from Diane Warren to forced arbitration and NDAs.