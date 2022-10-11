Documentary Filmmaker Paula Eiselt Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Veteran documentary director and producer Paula Eiselt has signed with CAA for representation.

Eiselt and Tonya Lewis Lee most recently directed Aftershock, a film about the crisis of Black maternal mortality in the U.S. due to childbirth complications. The film had a world premiere at Sundance in the U.S. Documentary competition and was awarded the Special Jury Award: Impact for Change.

The film also won the Full Frame Film Festival’s Kathleen Bryan Edwards Award for Human Rights and screened at SXSW. Aftershock was acquired out of Sundance by Disney’s Onyx Collective and ABC News Studios and had a release on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ worldwide.

The Sundance Institute is helping finance her next project, an untitled documentary short film about abortion inspired by the lawsuits filed in Florida challenging the state’s abortion ban on the basis of religious freedom.

In 2018, Eiselt’s debut feature documentary 93Queen, which portrayed the first all-female volunteer ambulance corps in a Hasidic enclave of Brooklyn, was a co-production with ITVS/POV and Arte/SWR and streams on HBO Max. The film played at more than 75 film festivals worldwide and was selected for the U.S. State Department’s American Film Showcase.

Eiselt is a Concordia Studio Fellow alumni whose work has been supported by ITVS, Sundance Institute Documentary Film Fund, IDA, Sundance Catalyst, Impact Partners, and New York State Council of the Arts, among many others.

She continues to be represented by attorney Victoria Cook at Frankfurt, Kurnit, Klein, and Selz.