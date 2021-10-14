Dolby Atmos-Supported Live Performance Venue Launches at Las Vegas’ Park MGM

Dolby Laboratories and MGM Resorts International are opening Dolby Live at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip. The former Park Theater is now a Dolby Atmos-supported performance venue for live music.

The two companies partnered in the project and over the past months equipped Dolby Live, which now features an integrated Dolby Atmos playback system, which was designed, calibrated and tuned by Dolby engineers for the 5,200-seat theater.

The companies expect it would be used primarily for live concerts, though it has the capability to support additional live events in Dolby Atmos such as musicals and eSport events.

The Dolby Atmos immersive sound system is available at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and hundreds of Dolby Cinemas. “As we continue to grow our presence in music, Dolby Live will offer consumers more ways to enjoy a Dolby Atmos experience while deepening and expanding our engagements with the artist community,” said Dolby president/CEO Kevin Yeaman in a released statement.

The launch of Dolby Live follows the debut of Dolby’s recent consumer campaign for Dolby Atmos Music, featuring artists including Billie Eilish and The Weeknd.