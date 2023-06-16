Don Cheadle and Cedric the Entertainer Share Entrepreneur Secrets, Talk Hollywood at Inaugural “DonVersations” Event

An intimate and engaged group of Black entrepreneurs gathered on June 5 to take in a conversation between Don Cheadle and Cedric the Entertainer at Culver City’s Blackbird, the private work and wellbeing collective for women of color and allies founded by Don’s wife, Bridgid Coulter Cheadle.

The wide-ranging conversation — dubbed a “DonVersation,” a cheeky choice per Cheadle who hopes it’s the first of many to come — covered their early career paths, the importance of education and mentors, how best to navigate Hollywood, being respectful to every staffer on set, lessons learned from bombing on the stand-up stage, the complexities of hiring family members, the benefits of having women in leadership roles at their respective production companies, and having the freedom to be bad so you can get better.

“There’s nothing that replicates practice,” Cheadle offered of putting in the work to rise up the ranks. “Don’t wait — start doing it now.”

A chunk of the chat centered on entrepreneurship with a focus on Cedric’s diverse empire that includes AC Barbeque, the newly launched barbecue label in partnership with Anthony Anderson (documented in a forthcoming A&E Network series Kings of BBQ), wine label Zetta (named for his late mother, Rosetta B. Kyles), the many projects to come from his production company A Bird and a Bear Entertainment, and his many philanthropic pursuits, including RedRoseReads Foundation.

Cheadle praised longtime pal Cedric as “an all-around great dude” and someone he learns something from every time they hang out. Cheadle also asked Cedric what the future holds for his career, with the comedian noting that he’s motivated by seeing Black entrepreneurs in the mix to acquire a network like BET. (Tyler Perry, Byron Allen and others have been mentioned.) “I love the idea that that’s in the atmosphere,” he said, adding that he wouldn’t rule out one day running a network. “That inspires me to keep building. … I love the idea of taking talented people and painting the picture.”

Hosting a conversation about entrepreneurship in front of a group of entrepreneurs at Blackbird was a fitting choice as Coulter Cheadle, herself an accomplished entrepreneur, struck out on her own to launch the work and wellbeing collective. The launch of Blackbird dates back four years with a pandemic interruption in between. It has been located in a new space in Culver City since last year, and there’s an anniversary upcoming. Blackbird hosted a grand opening of the current space on Juneteenth 2022, and ahead of this year’s holiday, the venue will host a special celebration this weekend.

