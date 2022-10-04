Dr. David Sinclair, Celebrity Chef Serena Poon Sign With WME (Exclusive)



Dr. David Sinclair and celebrity chef Serena Poon have signed with WME.

The Hollywood talent agency will expand the longevity specialists’ opportunities in TV, film, digital, books, speaking engagements and other entertainment platforms.

Dr. Sinclair for 22 years has served as a professor in the Department of Genetics at Harvard Medical School and as co-director of the Paul F. Glenn Center for Biology of Aging Research. Poon is a chef, nutritionist and a Reiki master who created Culinary Alchemy, which integrates how food affects people’s bodies.

Her online community “Serena Loves” features Poon’s longevity insights and interviews with industry leaders like her client, Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Besides writing for a number of popular publications, Poon launched Just Add Water, a wellness line of super nutrient foods and supplements.

Dr. Sinclair’s bestselling books include Lifespan: Why We Age – and Why We Don’t Have To, and he hosts a podcast that tackles how to slow and reverse aging. Dr. Sinclair and Poon also host two joint shows on YouTube and Instagram, Longevity Lifestyle and Optimize Longevity.

In 2022, the duo co-founded Fully Aligned Co., a company that aims to bridge the fields of science and well-being. The company aims at democratizing access to knowledge and offering tools to build mind and body wellbeing across multiple media platforms and verticals.