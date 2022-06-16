Startup Australian Studio Dreamchaser Signs Producer Partnerships

Australian start-up studio Dreamchaser, backed by Endeavor Content, has assembled its first set of development and production deals, partnering with a trio of veteran non-scripted producers.

The company has signed on Debbie Cuell (Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds, Ambulance Australia), Leigh Aramberri (The Voice) and Emma Lamb (Married at First Sight, Byron Baes) as producer partners, with each enlisted to develop and produce new projects for TV and streaming platforms for the studio’s factual and entertainment divisions. Dreamchaser will serve as executive producer on all forthcoming projects and then take them out internationally.

Headquartered in Sydney, Dreamchaser was co-founded earlier this year by entertainment executives Hugh Marks and Carl Fennessy. The company has stated its ambitions as becoming Australia’s first full-scale production and distribution studio.

“Leigh, Debbie and Emma are three of Australia’s most dynamic, trusted and admired non-scripted executive producers,” Marks and Fennessy said in a joint statement Thursday. “They have an incredible track record of multi-genre success, and each brings a deep commitment to creating programs with integrity, authenticity and creative excellence. We’re proud to welcome them to Dreamchaser as executive producer partners as they launch the next phase of their careers. We can’t wait to share their programming with Australia and the world.”

Cuell will specialize in documentary and factual entertainment at Dreamchaser, coming with more than 20 years’ experience in the genres for Australian TV, public broadcasting and subscription TV. She previously executive produced the AACTA and International Emmy Award-winning ABC series Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds and AACTA-nominee Ambulance Australia among others during her tenure at Endemol Shine Australia. Her projects will be made by Dreamchaser through her production company, Sparkle Pictures.

Aramberri has been a part of The Voice since its inception a decade ago, working as the show’s executive producer for the past seven seasons and helping to produce spin offs The Voice Kids and The Voice Generations. His other TV credits include Masterchef, Australia’s Next Top Model, The Apprentice, Project Runway, The Biggest Loser and The X Factor. He joins Dreamchaser as executive producer and partner for non-scripted entertainment.

Lamb, meanwhile, was co-executive producer on Married At First Sight, which grew to become one of Australia’s top non-scripted successes. She also recently executive produced Netflix Australia’s first original unscripted series Byron Baes. Lamb will launch her production label Mischief Maker as an exclusive partnership with Dreamchaser in late July and serve as an executive producer and partner of non-scripted entertainment.

No new projects were shared with the appointments, but Dreamchaser said it will be making further producer partner announcements in the coming months.