Dufferin Gate Studios Plans Toronto Soundstage Expansion (Exclusive)

Toronto’s Dufferin Gate Studios is set to double the size of its Studio 1550 facility in the city’s east end.

Dufferin Gate has unveiled plans to add 70,000 square feet of soundstages and support space to the Birchmount Avenue studio complex already with four stages over 68,000 square feet of space in operation.

As part of the expansion, Dufferin Gate Studios has combined an existing 25,000 square feet of production space with an adjacent facility acquired in Jan. 2022 as the film studio operator positions itself to serve foreign productions by major studios and streamers shooting in Toronto.

“We are thrilled to announce our new addition in Toronto’s east end. The added square footage expands our bases across the city and helps meet the needs of our growing roster of domestic and foreign productions,” Noel Phillips, general manager, Dufferin Gate Studios, said in a statement.

Dufferin Gate Studios has in all around 400,000 square feet of stages and production space in six studios across Toronto that serve features, TV series, commercials and music videos.

During the 1990s, Dufferin Gate was a major producer of TV movies for U.S. cable channels, especially Showtime Networks, before expanding its city-wide network as Hollywood producers increasingly came north to shoot exclusive originals on local stages.

Recent productions shot on Dufferin Gate stages include Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Big Cigar, Hardy Boys and Children Ruin Everything.

Rival studios have also been booked solid as Los Angeles players like Netflix, Amazon, Disney, Warner Bros., Amazon, Paramount, Apple and AMC Networks chase Toronto stages amid the industry’s streaming wars to feed rising subscriber demand for original content.