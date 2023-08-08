Ed Sheeran, Linkin Park Releases Help Drive Warner Music Revenue

Warner Music Group, home to the likes of Ed Sheeran, Cardi B and Bruno Mars, reported higher fiscal third-quarter revenue on Tuesday as CEO Robert Kyncl touted broad-based strength.

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30 rose 9 percent, or 10 percent in constant currencies, to $1.56 billion. That was driven by a 7.8 percent gain in recorded music (or 8.6 percent on a constant-currency basis) and a 5.6 percent increase (or 6.8 percent on a constant-currency basis) in digital revenue, including 6.3 percent growth in streaming revenue (or 7.3 percent on a constant-currency basis).

Music publishing revenue jumped 15.5 percent (or 16.0 percent on a constant-currency basis), driven by gains in digital and mechanical revenue.

WMG’s quarterly net income of $124 million was virtually unchanged from $125 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA), another profitability metric, jumped 16 percent, or 18 percent in constant currency terms, to $297 million.

In the music major’s recorded music unit, “the quarter included successful releases from Ed Sheeran, Linkin Park and Melanie Martinez,” WMG said.

“Our third-quarter results were driven by a wide diversity of music, and our strength came from many different territories, labels, and revenue lines,” said Kyncl. “We succeeded with artists and songwriters across the spectrum of genres and generations, with both new releases and catalog projects.”

Chief financial officer Eric Levin noted “solid growth across key metrics which give us increased confidence in our full-year margin and operating cash flow targets. Concluded the executive: “The market’s adoption of subscription price increases, combined with the ongoing evolution of our key partnerships, gives us tremendous optimism for the future of streaming growth.”

Kyncl added to the outlook, saying: “We expect our momentum to build, led by our extraordinary music and inventive campaigns, as well as improving macro and industry trends. We continue to invest in new creative talent, and evolve our expertise and resources, while collaborating with partners across the entertainment economy to drive long-term success.”