Culinary Talent Eitan Bernath Signs With Range Media (Exclusive)

Chef and TV personality Eitan Bernath has signed with Range Media Partners.

The 21-year-old culinary talent and author first became known as the youngest contestant on both Food Network’s Chopped, where he appeared as an 11-year-old, and on Guy’s Grocery Games. He’s since become a TikTok star, thanks to his many video cooking tutorials, and has translated that fame into a recurring role as principal culinary contributor on the Drew Barrymore Show on CBS.

Bernath is also the founder & CEO of Eitan Productions, which partners with brands and develops, and produces food and lifestyle content. He is a contributor to The Washington Post, Food & Wine, Saveur and Delish and has written his own cookbook, Eitan Eats the World: New Comfort Classics to Cook Right Now.

Bernath has been appointed a high level supporter for the United Nations World Food Programme, where he works to raise awareness about the hunger crisis across the globe. He also works on City Harvest’s Food Council, World Central Kitchen’s Chef Corps, the Anti-Defamation League’s Entertainment Leadership Council, the White House Historical Association’s Next-Gen Leaders Cohort and as an ambassador for the Manhattan animal shelter Animal Haven.

He is also represented by WME and Ashley Silver at Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson.