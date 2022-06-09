Eiza Gonzalez Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Eiza González has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

The actress, who was last seen starring opposite Jack Gyllenhaal and Yayha Abdul-Mateen II in the recent Michael Bay action movie, Ambulance, was previously at WME, where she signed in 2020.

González is currently shooting Three Body Problem, an ambitious sci-fi series set up at Netflix from Game of Thrones series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

The actress recently wrapped the Scott Z. Burns’ limited series Extrapolations from Apple TV+ opposite Marion Cotillard Tobey Maguire, and Forest Whitaker.

González is known for her work in the big-budget action space, having appeared in 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, Bloodshot with Vin Diesel, Robert Rodriguez and James Cameron’s Alita: Battle Angel, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw.

The Mexico City-born actress appeared in several series in her native county, crossing over with the TV version of From Dusk Till Dawn, where she first worked with Rodriguez. She then made a splashy big-screen entrance with 2017’s Baby Driver, the stylish action-thriller from Edgar Wright that was a hit with audiences and critics alike.

González’s move to CAA is an agency return as she was with the firm prior to the sojourn to WME. She continues to be repped by Linden Entertainment, and Jackoway Austen.