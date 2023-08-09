A&E Boss Elaine Frontain Bryant Adds Lifetime to Purview as Amy Winter Exits 

A+E Networks is undergoing a significant executive shuffle with news that Lifetime brass Amy Winter and Tanya Lopez are both departing the media company.

Their exits mark an even bigger gig for one of the company’s top programming executives. Elaine Frontain Bryant, the longtime EVP and head of programming at flagship channel A&E, will now take on oversight of all Lifetime and LMN (Lifetime Movie Network) programming — including all both networks’ lucrative original telepic offerings. Eli Lehrer, who oversees programming for The History Channel, has simultaneously added A+E Networks’ Music Services division to his plate. Both Frontain Bryant and Lehrer report directly to A+E Networks president of programming Rob Sharenow and will continue to do so.

As for Winter, she leaves the company after a three-year tenure as EVP and head of programming at Lifetime, while Lopez segues from her post as Lifetime’s top movies programmer for a producing deal with the company.

“Elaine and Eli are proven leaders with unparalleled track records of developing hit franchises and first-in-class content that resonates with viewers and drives the success of our industry-leading brands,” said Sharenow in a statement. “Both executives possess a unique mix of creative prowess, deep relationships in the creative community and an exceptional understanding of the type of content viewers crave. I’m confident Elaine and Eli will continue to elevate these storied brands and drive our future success. Lifetime is fortunate to have Tanya continuing to produce original movies for the brand that she has been instrumental in building through the years.”

Frontain Bryant’s A&E tenure has marked the network’s return to the top 10 entertainment networks with aggressive slate of award-winning nonfiction series and films. Lehrer has led History to become a top five cable network with exceedingly popular nonfiction series Secret of Skinwalker Ranch.

“Lifetime has an enviable legacy of powerful storytelling for women and I’m honored to be trusted with spearheading content for one of the most iconic brands in entertainment,” said Frontain Bryant. “I look forward to working with the incredibly talented Lifetime and LMN programming teams to create new, buzzworthy programming that resonates with our passionate fan base and brings in new audiences.”

Added Lehrer, “I look forward to continuing to grow the premium History brand while working to streamline A+E’s music services businesses to better position the company for the future growth. I continue to be proud of the success of the History team and look forward to working across the company to drive our music services division.”

As for Winter, read the full note she sent to staff earlier Wednesday below:

Over three years ago, I had the incredible opportunity to take the helm at Lifetime, one of the most compelling brands in our industry comprised of the best people in the business. These three years have been among the most rewarding in my career. I am so proud of the work we have done together, making hundreds of hours of entertaining programming for our audiences while also using our platforms to empower women and support communities. Lifetime is truly one of the most cherished brands in media, and it has been an honor to lead this team.

This summer, I have taken some time to think about my personal goals. After much reflection, I have decided to embark on a new path, combining my passion for the creative aspects of entertainment with the business side of our industry. While the media landscape is changing constantly, there are so many opportunities to build and lead businesses that develop world-class content, and I look forward to my next chapter.

I know that the amazing team at Lifetime will continue to find new ways to deliver high caliber entertainment that our audiences love, and I will always be the biggest fan of the brand and this extraordinary group of people.

I am grateful to Paul and the entire leadership team. I have made so many friends here at A+E Networks, and though I will miss collaborating on a daily basis with all of you, I look forward to cheering you all on as you continue to excel.

Best,

Amy