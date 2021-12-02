Amazon Studios’ Elaine Paul to Join Lyft as CFO

Elaine Paul, the chief financial officer and vp finance at Amazon Studios, will join Lyft next year as the ride-sharing company’s next CFO.

Paul will replace Brian Roberts, who is stepping down after seven years as Lyft’s CFO. Roberts will remain with Lyft as an adviser through June 2022 after Paul begins as CFO on Jan. 3.

“Lyft has an inspiring mission, a clear vision, and incredible growth opportunities,” Paul said Thursday in a statement. “I’m thrilled to join their high-performing team and contribute to Lyft’s next phase of scale and innovation.”

Paul first joined Amazon Studios in 2019, where she has overseen financial and portfolio planning for Amazon Studio’s original film and TV programming, studio operations and marketing. Prior to joining Amazon, Paul was the CFO at Hulu for nearly six years. She also had a 19-year career at Disney, where she held positions including svp corporate strategy, business development and technology.

“Elaine is a seasoned leader with a commanding record of driving growth in tech and consumer-facing industries,” Logan Green, Lyft’s co-founder and CEO, said. “Building the future of transportation requires new, disruptive approaches. Elaine has made a career of thinking differently in established markets and knows how to create incredible value for both the business and our customers.”