Electronic Arts to Acquire Warner Bros. Games’ Playdemic for $1.4B

Video game giant Electronic Arts has struck a deal with AT&T and its WarnerMedia unit to acquire Warner Bros. Games’ mobile games studio Playdemic for $1.4 billion in cash.

“Playdemic is a premier mobile gaming company founded in 2010 and known for its popular, award-winning game Golf Clash,” EA said on Wednesday. “Golf Clash is one of the leading mobile games in the U.S. and U.K. and has more than 80 million downloads globally to date.”

“We have enjoyed working with the talented team at Playdemic as they have grown Golf Clash beyond all expectations into a hit mobile game with tremendous longevity,” said David Haddad, president of Warner Bros. Games. “While we have great respect for the Playdemic team, our decision to divest is a part of our overall strategy to build games based on Warner Bros. storied franchises.”

“Playdemic is a team of true innovators, and we’re thrilled to have them join the Electronic Arts family,” said EA CEO Andrew Wilson. “In addition to the ongoing success of Golf Clash, the talent, technology and expertise of Playdemic will be a powerful combination with our teams and IP at Electronic Arts. This is the next step building on our strategy to expand our sports portfolio and accelerate our growth in mobile to reach more players around the world with more great games and content.”

EA said the acquisition is part of its mobile growth strategy focused on delivering new experiences for EA’s network of nearly half a billion players around the world. “Playdemic’s portfolio and talent will be a significant addition to EA’s mobile growth engine,” it said. “The acquisition will add to EA’s mobile portfolio of more than 15 top live services across fast-growing genres, including lifestyle, casual, sports, and mid-core games.”

The companies said the transaction was subject to customary regulatory approvals. “The remaining Warner Bros. Games portfolio is included in the recently announced WarnerMedia-Discovery transaction and will become part of the combined media and entertainment company after the expected close of that transaction,” they said.

AT&T, whose financial advisor on the Playdemic deal was LionTree, was understood to have considered a sale of the Warner games units in the past.