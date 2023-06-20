Electronic Arts Shake-Up: New CFO and Studio Reorganization

Video game company Electronic Arts has shaken up its executive team, including hiring a new chief financial officer, and reorganized the company’s studios under two groups: EA Entertainment and EA Sports.

As of June 20, Stuart Canfield has been appointed executive vice president, chief financial officer, taking over the role from Chris Suh, who decided to step down starting June 30. Canfield has worked at EA for 20 years, most recently serving as senior vice president of enterprise finance and investor relations.

Under the new reorganization, EA Entertainment unit will be comprised of studios that create well-known IP such as Apex Legends, the Star Wars games and Battlefield, CEO Andrew Wilson wrote in an email to employees. EA Sports will comprise many of the sports offerings. Both organizations report to Wilson.

“This evolution of our company continues to empower our studio leaders with more creative ownership and financial accountability to make faster and more insightful decisions around development and go to market strategies,” Wilson said.

Laura Miele has been appointed president of EA entertainment, technology and central development, in which she will oversee the development and production of several key series in the EA portfolio. As part of the group, Vince Zampella will lead the studios responsible for games such as Apex Legends, Star Wars and Battlefield. Samantha Ryan will lead lifestyle franchises and single-player experiences. Jeff Karp will continue to lead mobile. Cam Weber has been appointed President of EA Sports.

Additionally, Chris Bruzzo, chief experience officer at EA, will retire as of June 30 after nine years with the company.

These decisions come after Wilson announced plans to lay off about 6 percent of its workforce in late March and restructure the company, which is also set to include office space reductions and portfolio rationalization.

At the time, Wilson said the company would need to focus more on its “strategic priorities,” which included “building games and experiences that entertain massive online communities; creating blockbuster interactive storytelling; and amplifying the power of community in and around our games with social and creator tools.”

At the end of January, Electronic Arts announced the cancellation of two games, Apex Legends Mobile and Battlefield Mobile, after the two did not meet expectations and amid a tough mobile market.