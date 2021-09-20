Electronic Arts Closes $1.4B Playdemic Acquisition From AT&T’s Warner Bros. Games

Video game giant Electronic Arts has closed the $1.4 billion acquisition of Britain-based mobile games studio Playdemic, known for the Golf Clash franchise, from AT&T’s Warner Bros. Games.

It is the latest takeover boosting its sports and mobile business.

The cash deal will be “adding to our growing mobile portfolio and expanding our leadership in sports,” said EA CEO Andrew Wilson. “The addition of the incredible Playdemic team not only adds to the strength of our mobile teams globally, it also continues our expansion and investment in U.K.-based talent. With Playdemic now part of Electronic Arts, we’re excited to bring even more amazing and innovative mobile games to diverse audiences around the world.”

With more than 80 million downloads globally to date, Golf Clash is one of the leading mobile games in the U.S. and U.K., EA said. “With the addition of Playdemic, the Electronic Arts portfolio now spans more than 18 top mobile live services across fast-growing genres, including lifestyle, casual, sports and mid-core games,” it added.

Said Paul Gouge, head of studio at Playdemic, said his team would “both continue to build on Golf Clash’s incredible success and to build new games, which we believe can be even more successful in entertaining and engaging audiences globally.”

EA has been using acquisitions to boost its presence in growth areas. “As mobile continues to be the world’s biggest and fastest-growing gaming platform, this acquisition is another step in Electronic Arts strategy of continued leadership,” the company said. “With the additions of Codemasters, Glu Mobile, Metalhead Software and now Playdemic in the past year, EA continues to bring together talented teams, industry-leading franchises and IP, and innovative technology to deliver amazing experiences that connect hundreds of millions of players together in play.”