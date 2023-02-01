In Court, Elon Musk Is a Case Study in How Not to Use Twitter

Long before Elon Musk became the self- described “chief twit,” he was a prolific user. Among his 22,000-and-counting tweets, there’s one thread that has given him financial and legal headaches for years. On Aug. 7, 2018, Musk posted this message on Twitter: “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.”

That tweet, and a handful of others, have already cost him $20 million in a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission — which found it to be a series of materially false and misleading statements about the company that caused the stock price to jump — and that tab could increase depending on the jury verdict in the ongoing securities class action, not to mention his mounting legal fees. (Tesla had to pay an additional $20 million to investors through the SEC deal.)

The mogul is accused of securities fraud, which under SEC rule 10b-5 is “to make any untrue statement of a material fact or to omit to state a material fact necessary in order to make the statements made, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading … in connection with the purchase or sale of any security.” In non-regulatory speak, it’s knowingly saying something false, or keeping important information secret, which could affect an investor’s decision.

Musk testified that the tweets were “absolutely what I believed.”

“The regulation is designed to ensure that investors are not being fooled and to ensure that they have the information necessary to make good decisions,” says USC professor Larry Harris, a former SEC chief economist. “We have a long history of people manipulating prices by saying things that aren’t appropriate. It doesn’t matter whether there was a manipulative intent or not if the communication was misleading.”

Musk’s case is shining a light on the securities issues raised by social media and the near-immediate impact and wide reach of posts on platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and experts say it should serve as a warning.

“Tweets can get you in a lot of trouble, particularly if you have a big following,” says Duke Law professor Jim Cox, who specializes in corporate and securities law. He notes that when it comes to trading, there’s a perpetual, feverish race for information to gain an edge and cash in. “These remarks that may be flippant are taken seriously [by investors]. Anybody who has a connection to a publicly traded firm has got to be very guarded in their statements. You could easily find yourself on the wrong end of a class action.”

And Cox emphasizes that an investor wouldn’t even need to be aware of the tweet that moved the market to be a member of the class. “It’s enough that it happened,” he says. “Fraud-on-the-market is the theory that guides all securities fraud actions. Information that is material gets rapidly reflected in that company’s stock price, therefore it impacts all individuals who buy that stock during the time when it is affected by the misleading information.”

In Musk’s case — which is expected to go to the jury before the end of the week — the certified class is everyone who bought or sold Tesla stock, options and other securities from 12:48 p.m. EDT on Aug. 7, 2018, to Aug. 17, 2018, and were damaged, minus Tesla officers, directors and their families.

The Tesla CEO took the stand Jan. 20 and argued, somewhat ironically, that any misinterpretation of his words is because of the constraints of the platform he just paid $44 billion to buy. “One cannot ignore the character limitation, and everyone on Twitter is aware of the character limitation,” Musk said. “I think you can absolutely be truthful. But can you be comprehensive? Of course not.” He continued, “The tweets are truthful. They are simply short. I think you are trying to conflate misleading with short.”

But, according to experts, the medium doesn’t matter when it comes to securities laws. Or, as Cornell Law School professor Charles Whitehead puts it, “whether it’s paper or electrons being used to distribute the information.”

Adds Whitehead, whose specialties include securities law, “The fact that Twitter only permits 280 characters is not a defense. The bottom-line focus is making sure that what you disclose is materially accurate. Period. Full stop. If the mechanism you’re using to distribute the information doesn’t permit you do to it, find another mechanism.”

Musk isn’t the first high-profile figure to draw the ire of securities regulators and investors, and he won’t be the last. Executives and other representatives, like celebrity endorsers, ought to tread carefully, experts say, and so should investors.

“If a CEO says something on Twitter, or any other social media platform, there’s a good chance people will pay attention to it,” says Harris. “We want insiders to share information when it’s true and honest because it helps us buy stocks better and it reduces insider trading, but it has to be done in a disciplined way. It really can’t be dishonest because it becomes potentially manipulating.”

One of the issues, maybe the biggest, is the immediacy of social media. When a company prepares an 8-K filing to share important information with shareholders, or writes a press release to make a major announcement, that wording is usually carefully vetted. Tweets? Not so much.

“It’s missing the traditional braking system that we had pre-internet,” Whitehead says. “In the old world of paper, you had to undertake some real effort to get the information out there. Now you can type something into your iPhone and out it goes. There’s an argument for a process that throws a little sand into the gears to slow it down. It’s one of those quirky situations where there’s actually a value to inefficiency.”