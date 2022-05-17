Elon Musk: Twitter Deal “Cannot Move Forward” Without “Proof” on Fake Accounts

Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal to acquire “cannot move forward” without “proof” for a fake accounts estimate previously disclosed by the social media giant, the Tesla and SpaceX boss tweeted on Tuesday.

Last week, he had said the mega-transaction was “temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users.” That comment came after a Twitter regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in which the firm estimated how many of its “monetizable daily active users” were false or spam accounts. Twitter reported 229 million users who were served advertising in the first quarter, with 5 percent of those amounting to 11.45 million.

“Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%,” Musk tweeted early on Tuesday. “This deal cannot move forward until he does.” He also said in his Twitter comment: “20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher.”

And Musk emphasized that his offer for the social giant “was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate.”

Last month, Musk unveiled a $44 billion deal to take over Twitter and vowed to end its content moderation. Last week, he disclosed that he had received letters from investors committing nearly $7.14 billion in new financing for his Twitter deal and was also in talks to bring co-founder Jack Dorsey and others on board as investors.