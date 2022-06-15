Elsa Majimbo Signs With IMG Models, WME (Exclusive)

Instagram star, comic, author, chess champion and model Elsa Majimbo has signed with IMG Models and WME.

IMG Models will look to build Majimbo’s portfolio of work through global editorial coverage and fashion, beauty and lifestyle endorsements. And WME said it will amplify her voice, which in part comes through the megaphone of around 2.5 million Instagram followers, in non-scripted, scripted TV, film, speaking engagements and books.

“Joining IMG Models and WME makes sense, because it’s only natural for icons to work together,” Majimbo said of her Hollywood agency signings in a statement.

The short documentary Elsa, directed by Julia Jansch, will debut at the Tribeca Film Festival, and Majimbo’s recent awards includes an E! People’s Choice Award, a Harvard Vanguard Trophy, a YouTube Streamy, a Forbes Entertainer Award and the GQ Entertainer of the Year Award.

Majimbo is also a 15-time chess champion, including 5 national championship wins. Besides her fashion magazine covers, she also collaborated with Maison Valentino to create a book, The Alphabet for Kids & Adults.

Majimbo continues to be represented by Mohamed Kheir at Objectively Good Management and Granderson Des Rochers.