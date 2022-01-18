Emagine Content Signs Production Deal With Nigeria’s Vortex (Exclusive)

L.A.-based Emagine Content has inked an exclusive production deal with Nigeria’s Vortex Corp. that will give Emagine the rights to adapt its catalog of African superhero and fantasy titles for film and TV.

Among Vortex’s African-centered titles are The Zodiac, a coming-of-age tale of a young woman with superpowers linked to the 12 signs of the zodiac; Land of Gods, the story of a high-school student magically transported to a mythical land inspired by African folklore; and Little Little Orishas, an adventure tale about a young demigod enrolled in a school of gods.

All of Vortex’s stories are rooted in traditional African culture, mythology, and spiritual heritage.

“Partnering up with Emagine Content was a step forward in the right direction for the company and only came naturally,” said Vortex CEO Somto Ajuluchukwu. “The team is current, goal-oriented and shares our vision. We couldn’t have asked for better representation for the American and global market.”

“The work coming from Somto and his team at Vortex is emblematic of the kind of authentic, impactful storytelling needed in the entertainment industry today,” added Emagine head of originals Kimberly Boyd.

The deal with Vortex, unveiled on Tuesday, follows a similar production agreement between Emagine, JackieBoy Entertainment and Nigeria’s Comic Republic to adapt hit African comic Ireti as a feature film.

“At Emagine we love fostering undiscovered talent and helping bring them to the global marketplace,” said Emagine CEO Ben Phelps.

After decades of ignoring African talent and the African market, global studios and streaming platforms are moving to invest in the region. Netflix and Disney+ have announced several original films and series out of sub-Saharan Africa and Amazon has signed its first film licensing deals for titles out of Nigeria.