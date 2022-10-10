Ben Russo Steps Down as CEO of EMC Brands, Dianne Quirante Promoted as Replacement

Veteran publicist Ben Russo is stepping down from his post as CEO of EMC Brands, a company he co-founded in 2007. The firm’s long-serving Dianne Quirante has been promoted from senior vp to CEO, taking over for Russo, effective immediately.

Russo is not exiting completely, however. He will stay on to serve as client advisor and COO while he divides his time between Miami and EMC headquarters in West Hollywood.

“Over the past 16 years, there have been a few iterations of EMC as we adapted and maneuvered with the changing landscape of media and consumer behavior,” said Russo, nodding to the firm’s earlier identity as EMC Bowery, which he co-founded alongside Jack Ketsoyan who departed earlier this year to form Full Scope Public Relations. “Dianne will continue the brilliant art of strategic brand building for EMC’s client roster. She is, by far, the most qualified and passionate person to continue my dream.”

Quirante has been with EMC for 12 years to Russo’s 15. During their tenure, the company has specialized in the hospitality and lifestyle space with a client roster that has included The h.wood Group (The Nice Guy, Delilah, Bootsy Bellows, Harriet’s, Sant’olina, Slab), Innovative Dining Group (Boa Steakhouse, Katana, Sushi Roku), Cîroc Vodka, DeLeón Tequila, Guillotine Vodka, Tatel Beverly Hills, Ella Restaurant, Sixty Hotel Beverly Hills, Vandelay Hospitality Group, Sunny Vodka, The Lyfestyle Co., Sweat Cycle, Sweat_Ext and celebrity-fueled parties at events like Coachella, the Super Bowl, New York Fashion Week and more.

“I am forever blessed to have such a strong, mentoring connection with Ben. It’s an honor to continue the excellence of EMC as CEO with new energy and dedication,” added Quirante. “I’ve always been a publicist at heart as an artist and visionary. I simply love the creative elements in bringing brand stories to life. With our new dynamic and talented team established we are ready to perform and conquer.”

As part of the executive shuffle, Quirante will oversee and work alongside EMC’s staff, which includes David Malushi, who is charged with overseeing influencer and media management. Quirante has struck strategic alliances with PR and marketing insiders, including Abegail Cal of AJC Public Relations and Elle Senina of Saucy Creative. Robert Barrios will act as chief counsel for EMC in the brands and entertainment events division while the CP Group’s Vedika Solecki and Garrett O. Thomas are confirmed to help lead EMC’s social media and digital activities.