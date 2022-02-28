Emma Ago, Evan Powell Upped at MadRiver Pictures in Development and Production

Trial of the Chicago 7 and Worth outfit MadRiver Pictures has upped exec Emma Ago and Evan Powell in development and production. Ago has been named vp development and production at the Marc Butan-headed company, with Powell raised to creative executive.

Ago, who started her career at WME, joined MadRiver from Imagine Entertainment, where she served as a creative executive for the features team, working on titles that include The Spy Who Dumped Me and Hillbilly Elegy.

Powell joined MadRiver from the All3Media-owned Objective Media Group in London, holding previous roles at All3Media America and ICM Partners.

MadRiver’s upcoming titles include James Gray’s Armageddon Time starring Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong for Focus Features, as well as Lionsgate’s action pic The Plane, starring Gerard Butler.