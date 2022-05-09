Pop Artist Emmanuel Kelly Launches Outlyer Entertainment

Pop artist Emmanuel Kelly has launched Outlyer Entertainment, with Coldplay’s Chris Martin, DJ producer Paul Oakenfold and NCIS writer and producer Scott Williams as advisors.

Kelly, an Australian The X-Factor sensation who describes himself as differently abled, is looking to drive greater inclusivity and accessibility in the film, TV and music industries via Outlyer by ending stigmas around people with disabilities. With a launch event planned for the Cannes Film Festival, Outlyer will represent talent through three divisions: Outlyer Talent Agency, Outlyer Record Label and Outlyer Film and TV Production House.

Coldplay frontman Martin heads up Outlyer’s advisory board, which includes as co-founders blind film director Adam Morse, PR veteran Tim Lucas Allen, Coach CEO Rhett Power, former president of DKNY and FUBU Bernt Ullman, CEO Of Global Citizen Forum Talimka Yordanova, co-founder of Deekay Music Lars Jensen and Laura Hameed of the Columbus Children’s Foundation.

“I’m honored to support Emmanuel and his team at Outlyer Entertainment as they continue to provide a platform for differently abled artists across the entertainment industry,” Martin said in a statement. “With a long history of important cultural contributions – from Kenny Baker to Beethoven – the differently abled and disabled communities remain vital in the fields of music, film and television, and I look forward to their increased representation.”

Kelly and Outlyer will offer expertise on projects and collaborations with actors, musicians, filmmakers, writers and artists. “This has been my goal for many years, to be able to focus my efforts on driving a positive approach to the differently abled. We need to educate, empower, enable and create value for those who need our support, using a commercial and business approach,” Kelly said in a statement.

As an infant, Kelly was found on a battlefield in Iraq and raised in an orphanage in war-torn Baghdad, before at age 7 he was brought to Australia by humanitarian Moira Kelly. At 18 years of age, Kelly earned over 500 million social media views online for his appearance on Australia’s X Factor.

He has performed with Coldplay, opened for Snoop Dog, performed with David Foster and DJ Paul Oakenfold, and worked with Philip Lawrence of the Bruno Mars camp. The “Never Alone” Coldplay video featuring Kelly also featured inspirational videos from Martin, Demi Lovato, Terrance Howard, JK Simmons, Elizabeth Moss, Jean Claude Van Dame, Pia Toscano, Royce da 5’9, Vanness Wu, Brian Grazer and Jonathan Ross.

In 2021, Kelly headlined a London Fashion Week show alongside Grace Jones. Outlyer will work in partnership with Think-Film Impact Production, an media organization founded by Danielle Turkov Wilson at the intersection of film and social change.