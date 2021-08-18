Endeavor Adds Jacqueline Reses to Board of Directors

Endeavor is continuing to expand its board of directors since going public earlier this year.

The owner of UFC and WME on Wednesday named Jacqueline Reses to its board. Reses is currently CEO of investment firm Post House Capital LLC, and before that worked in the technology sector, as executive chair of Square Financial Services LLC and capital lead at Square, Inc., and as chief development officer for Yahoo.

Reses joins a board that includes Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, executive chairman Patrick Whitesell, Silver Lake’s Egon Durban and Stephen Evans, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Uncle Nearest CEO Fawn Weaver, and former Xerox CO Ursula Burns.

“We’re honored to welcome Jackie to our Board of Directors,” Emanuel said in a statement. “Her leadership across corporate finance and enterprise technology combined with her innate talent for driving innovation and cultivating culture will be incredibly valuable to Endeavor as we continue charting our future as a public company.”

Endeavor reported its Q2 2021 earnings on Monday, delivering $1.1 billion in revenue, but a net loss of more than $300 million. The company also raised its guidance for the year.