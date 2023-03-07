Endeavor Invests in Nonfiction Label Asylum Entertainment Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, the owner of WME, UFC and IMG, has made a strategic investment in nonscripted production company Asylum Entertainment Group.

With the investment, Asylum, which has a portfolio including The Content Group, Texas Crew Productions, Big City TV, Breaklight Pictures and Audity, will become part of Endeavor’s nonscripted content division. Rebecca Sanhueza, Endeavor’s EVP of content strategy and development, will lead the nonscripted content business at Endeavor. Asylum’s CEO Steve Michaels and President Jodi Flynn will report to Sanhueza. The move signals a bigger push by Endeavor into the non-fiction space.

“Rebecca is a key architect of Endeavor’s content strategy,” said Endeavor President Mark Shapiro. “She played a crucial role in developing both Endeavor Content and IMG’s original content business, and brings the vision and strategy necessary to realize our global ambitions in nonscripted.”

Asylum Entertainment Group has been behind a number of reality, documentary and nonscripted series, including ESPN’s 30 for 30, as well as Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed, American Cartel, King of the Con, Doubling Down with the Derricos, Sins of the Amish and How I Caught My Killer.

“Asylum is the ideal complement to our existing portfolio, and Steve will have our full support in building out an industry-leading nonscripted business,” Shapiro said.

“We’ve long admired Steve and Asylum’s stellar work,” Sanhueza said. “As we look to invest further in nonscripted production, Steve’s appetite for growth, remarkable track record and market insight will benefit all our creative partners.”

“Endeavor is the ideal partner for our next chapter of growth in the nonscripted space,” Michaels said. “We’re excited to provide new partners with unique opportunities that amplify their vision, brands and businesses.”

The investment in production follows Endeavor’s sale of a majority stake in Endeavor Content, its production and distribution business, to CJ ENM in early 2022. Endeavor still owns a 20 percent stake in the company.