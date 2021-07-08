Endeavor China Acquires Sports Digital Agency Mailman Group

Endeavor China has acquired the Mailman Group, the Shanghai-based digital agency for sports brands and rights holders.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Mailman will be folded into Endeavor’s full-service cultural marketing agency, 160over90, to increase its expertise in advertising, experiential, communications and sponsorships for brand clients like AB InBev, Marriott International, HSBC and Visa. Launched in 1999, Mailman Group and subsidiary Seven League provide digital services for sports federations, leagues, teams and elite athletes, and has around 200 employees across 50 global markets.

Mailman Group services clients like the NHL, FIFA, Under Armour, NBA and Chelsea FC in areas from digital strategy and marketing to social media, production, digital partnerships, PR and e-commerce. “Our mission is to help rights holders build global digital media businesses, so joining Endeavor China is a dream next step,” said Andrew Collins, CEO of Mailman Group.

The transaction also marks another inroad into the China and Asian-Pacific markets as Endeavor ramps up its sports marketing division for sport leagues eyeing a pathway into China. That follows the owner of WME, IMG and UFC raising more than half a billion dollars in an IPO, which in turn came two years after it first embarked on a path to the public markets.

Endeavor raised more than $1.7 billion in a private placement leading up to the IPO. Now, as the global agency puts that capital to use, Endeavor is eyeing more global growth and further entry into China, an elusive market for many U.S.-based companies.

Seven League will become part of IMG’s media & events division, adding to its offerings across the rights and distribution, sponsorship sales, client consultancy and broadcast production for federations and governing bodies.

“Mailman and Seven League are exceptionally well-respected content engines with a proven track record building fan engagement. We share their commitment to helping the world’s best sports brands, leagues and teams build global digital media businesses, and know their expertise will be a tremendous value add for our current and future clients,” Mark Shapiro, president of Endeavor, said in a statement.

Endeavor China is a subsidiary of Endeavor, the global entertainment, sports and content company.