Endeavor China Names Sum Huang as CEO

Endeavor has named a new leader for its China subsidiary.

Veteran Chinese media and entertainment executive Sum Huang joined the firm on Wednesday as CEO of Endeavor China.

Huang most recently was co-founder and partner of XG Entertainment, a Shanghai-based content provider for regional streaming platforms. The company, which raised capital from Alibaba and other local venture firms, also underwrote and produced live concerts for leading local artists and established a branded content team that formed a TikTok-based, multi-channel media business.

“Sum’s entrepreneurial background and deep understanding of media will help us enhance the strong offering we’ve built across entertainment, sports and fashion in China and APAC more broadly,” said Mark Shapiro, president of Endeavor. “In this next phase of our growth, Sum will ensure we continue delivering exceptional local-market expertise for our clients and partners while expanding our footprint across the region.”

Endeavor China was established in 2016 as a joint venture with a group of Chinese investors including Sequoia Capital China, Tencent and affiliates of FountainVest Partners. The local outfit represents Chinese athletes, actors and fashion icons; manages major sporting events, such as the Shenzhen Open and Beijing Triathlon; consults on fashion events like Shenzhen Fashion Week; and negotiates media rights on behalf of sports entities such as the Chinese Super League.

Prior to XG, Huang spent five years with Hony Capital, where he initiated two milestone deals for ByteDance and SMG Pictures, and led Hony’s investment in the TMT sector, across China and Hollywood. Before Hony, Huang worked at AEA Investors, a New York-based PE firm, and built Jefferies & Co.’s China investment banking business as a local founding member. He is a jury member of the BAFTA China Breakthrough Awards and serves as a guest lecturer at the London School of Economics and Shanghai Jiao Tong University.