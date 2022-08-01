Endeavor Content Names Kasee Calabrese CFO

Endeavor Content has hired Kasee Calabrese to serve as the content studio’s executive vp and CFO.

Calabrese will oversee all aspects of the studio’s financial affairs and planning, and will report to co-CEOs Chris Rice and Graham Taylor. She joins Endeavor Content from AMC Networks, where she had been executive vp of global finance.

Calabrese joins the studio at a pivotal moment, as it moves forward under the new ownership of South Korean media giant CJ ENM, which acquired a controlling stake in the studio from Endeavor earlier this year. Endeavor, which still owns 20 percent of the studio, was forced to sell the company as part of its deal with the Writer’s Guild of America.

CJ ENM has plans to expand the studio — which is behind films like Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood and TV shows like Killing Eve — into a global powerhouse, leveraging its own production capabilities with the infrastructure EC has created.

“As Endeavor Content continues to expand around the world, Kasee’s leadership in both corporate and operational finance, her deep experience in business development and highly sought-after international perspective will be invaluable as we build on our success to date,” said Rice and Taylor in a joint statement.