Sharon Liggins Joins Endeavor Content as Senior VP Communications

Endeavor Content has found its senior vice president of communications.

Veteran media executive Sharon Liggins has joined the studio from Ava DuVernay’s narrative change collective ARRAY, where she served as vice president of publicity. Effective immediately, Liggins will be based in Los Angeles.

In the newly created role, Liggins will oversee the strategic direction of communications activities across Endeavor’s divisions, including film and television production, sales and distribution. She joins the senior leadership team led by co-presidents Graham Taylor and Chris Rice.

“Sharon has an impeccable track record of sustained excellence across many platforms and genres of content,” said Taylor and Rice in a joint statement. “Her record as a creative campaign strategist and strategic advisor uniquely suit her to the next chapter in our continued growth, and we are excited by the exceptional knowledge and passion that she brings to the team at Endeavor Content.”

In her role at ARRAY, Liggins oversaw communications across the company’s public programming and social impact initiatives, independent film distribution platform, and personal publicity and appearances for DuVernay. Liggins also managed all publicity for series and films under the ARRAY Filmworks banner, collaborating with studio and network partners including Warner Bros. TV, Netflix, NBC, HBO Max, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and The CW.

Previously, Liggins was an independent consultant. Prior to operating her consultancy, Liggins served as head of communications for Universal Cable Productions and as executive director of communications at ABC Studios. She is also a former two-term PR peer group governor for the Television Academy and co-chaired the Diversity Committee.