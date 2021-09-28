Endeavor Unveils Fellowships for 17 Positions Companywide

Endeavor has welcomed its first class of Impact Fellows to add to the pipeline of future industry executives and creators.

In all, 17 Fellows have been hired for a two-year, full-time program across WME, 160/90 and IMG, and have received a relocation stipend as they begin work in Los Angeles, Nashville and New York. The Endeavor Impact Fellowship offers socially conscious young people internships or entry-level positions each year so they can work in entertainment, fashion or sports.

The Fellows are in part college students and graduates from backgrounds that traditionally haven’t received professional opportunities in the entertainment, sports or fashion industries, or who live outside major entertainment markets. In addition to the full-time role and salary, Fellows will take part in leadership training and programming to hone their skills as changemakers and look to gain network connections and confidence to move up in their respective fields.

The ultimate goal is empowering and inspiring the Fellows to use their industry positions to bring about positive social impact in their communities and worldwide.

Thirteen of the Impact Fellows earlier participated in one of Endeavor’s virtual education programs, including the Summer Series and The Excellence Program. Endeavor plans to expand the Fellowship program to include interns and student athletes in the next year.