Endeavor Hires IMG’s Maura McGreevy for Top Communications Role

Endeavor has named Maura McGreevy, most recently the head of communications at Endeavor subsidiary IMG, to the company’s top communications role.

McGreevy will take over the position from longtime executive Christian Muirhead, who oversaw communications for Endeavor since 2014. In September, Muirhead was promoted to co-chairman of WME, along with WME partner Richard Weitz. The two succeeded Lloyd Braun, who joined Endeavor in 2019 and stepped down as chairman at the end of 2022.

In taking on the chief communications position, McGreevy will be responsible for Endeavor’s corporate communications across Endeavor and its subsidiaries, which includes talent agency WME and sports groups like the UFC and Professional Bull Riders.

“Maura will serve as a key strategic partner for all aspects of our business,” said Endeavor President Mark Shapiro. “I’ve seen first-hand her unique understanding of the Endeavor network and her thoughtful storytelling abilities. In her nearly nine years with the company, she has built deep relationships across the industry, and time and again demonstrated clear thinking under pressure.”

Before IMG, McGreevy held senior communications positions at the creative agency Droga5 and Thomson Reuters.