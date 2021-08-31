Endeavor Invests in Scandinavian Production Group Nordic Drama Queens

- Share this article on Facebook
Endeavor Content is investing in new Scandinavian production start-up Nordic Drama Queens, an outfit launched by three Scandi TV veterans focused on developing and producing high-end series for the global market.
Josefine Tengblad, formerly Head of Drama at Swedish network TV4/CMore and a producer whose credits include Blinded, Top Dog, and Agatha Christie’s Hjerson, set up Nordic Drama Queens together with former Miso Films managing director Sandra Harms (438 Days, Lust) and Line Winther Skyum Funch a former executive producer at Sweden’s Yellow Bird, whose credits include the Millennium trilogy, Occupied and Thin Ice.
Financial details weren’t disclosed.
Endeavor’s Scandinavian move follows a similar equity play in May when the group bought into London-based The Story Company, a production outfit set up by former Lookout Point executive Damian Keogh, ex-BBC Worldwide content chief Helen Jackson and Lookout Point founder Simon Vaughan.
There is a scramble by international media companies to secure talent and production capability as demand for scripted series soars, driven by the rapid expansion of global streaming services. In July, French and German media giants Mediawan and Leonine took a majority stake in Britain’s Drama Republic — producers of Black Earth Rising and Doctor Foster — and Fremantle recently acquired 12 NENT Studios production labels in the Nordics and took full control of Abot Hameiri, the Israeli production company behind international drama hit Shtisel.
“In a time where content creation is rapidly evolving, everything still comes down to talent. Our focus will center on talent partnerships,” said Nordic Drama Queens founders Tengblad, Harms and Winther Skyum Funch in a statement. “With Endeavor Content’s support and expertise, we will relentlessly pursue our goal to elevate stories that have not been told and in a way that resonates in the marketplace and with audiences around the world.”
