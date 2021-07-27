Endeavor’s On Location Business Buys Ticketing Software Firm as Part of “Tuck-In” Acquisition Strategy

Endeavor keeps acquiring new businesses in a bid to bolster its core strategic areas, particularly sports and live events.

The latest deal will see On Location, Endeavor’s experiential events firm, acquiring Qcue, a company that develops software for dynamic ticket pricing in the sports, events and entertainment space.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Qcue’s technology will be integrated into On Location’s suite of offerings. Qcue’s clients include Major League Baseball teams, college athletic departments and Australian Football League teams.

Endeavor went public this spring, and at the time the company’s president Mark Shapiro told The Hollywood Reporter that the company was operating in “growth mode,” particularly as it relates to live events, which the company has made a top strategic priority. Although the company plans to significantly lower its debt load in the coming years, Shapiro also said it would “continue to be thoughtful but also aggressive” when it comes to acquisitions.

In particular, Shapiro said the company was looking into “tuck-in” acquisitions, which can be folded into one of Endeavor’s existing businesses. Qcue seems to fit that bill, with its software and tech slotting into On Location’s existing offerings.

Endeavor, which also owns WME, IMG and UFC, swung to a profit in the first quarter of 2021, driven by the MMA outfit. As the company announces earnings, On Location announced a deal with the International Olympic Committee to be the exclusive hospitality provider of the 2024, 2026 and 2028 Olympic Games.