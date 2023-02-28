Live Events Boost Endeavor, as Company Signals Low-Double Digit Growth in 2023

Endeavor Group Holdings, the owner of WME, UFC, IMG and other ventures, reported revenue of $1.26 billion in its fourth quarter earnings, reflecting growth at its three operating units: Owned sports; events and experiences; and representation.

The company once again reported a loss in the quarter of $226 million, though Endeavor notes that it also made $500 million in discretionary debt payments, bringing its leverage from $5.43 billion to $5.17 billion.

Notably, the company also released 2023 guidance, projecting revenue growth in the low double digits, or between $5.825 billion and $5.975 billion, as well as adjusted EBITDA of $1.250 billion to $1.305 billion.

Among Endeavor’s business lines, the events, experiences and rights segment led the way with $557.7 million of revenue in the quarter, up 8 percent from the same quarter last year. The growth was due to continued consumer demand in live events, as well as the addition of the Madrid Open and OpenBet (which will move to a new segment next quarter).

The representation unit, which includes WME, had $408.5 million in revenue for the quarter, down 43 percent from the same quarter a year ago. However, the comparison is not apples to apples, as last year’s figure includes revenue from Endeavor Content, which the company has since sold. The company says that its adjusted EBITDA was up 5 percent year over year, with continued interest in content by TV networks and streaming services, as well as live events, driving growth.

And at owned sports, revenue was $301.4 million, up 9 percent from a year ago, led by higher rights fees at the UFC, as well as better sponsorship, licensing and pay-per-view revenue.

More to come.