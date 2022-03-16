Endeavor Swings to Loss in Q4 But Beats Guidance in First Year as Public Company

Endeavor reported Q4 and full-year 2021 earnings Wednesday that reflected a resurgent talent representation business, though it swung back to a loss after recording a profit in Q3.

The company had revenue of $1.5 billion in Q4, and a net loss of $16.7 million, after posting a profit of $64 million in the prior quarter. For the full year, Endeavor beat Wall Street expectations and its own guidance, hitting revenue of $5.1 billion, though it had a net loss for the year of $467.5 million. 2021 was Endeavor’s first year as a public company, with the company going public in an IPO last April.

Notably, the company also released bullish 2022 guidance, with revenue expected to be between $5.2 billion-$5.45 billion. And those revenue numbers are without Endeavor Content, which contributed about $700 million to the company’s 2021 revenue haul, and which was sold to South Korea’s CJ ENM last year (Endeavor retained a 20 percent stake, as well as EC’s nonscripted business).

Among Endeavor’s three divisions, its WME/talent representation segment stood out, delivering $717.9 million in the quarter and $2 billion for the year, up over 100 percent compared to the same quarters a year ago, but also up double-digits compared to the same quarters in 2019, pre-COVID.

Its owned sports properties, which include UFC and PBR, hd revenue of $277.3 million in the quarter and $1.1 billion for the year, up 3 percent and 16 percent respectively, compared to the year prior. The company said that the UFC “delivered its best financial year in its 28-year history.”

Endeavor’s events, experiences and rights segment had revenue of $516.7 million in Q4 and $2 billion for the year, up 23 percent and 28 percent respectively compared to the year prior, as the situation around the COVID-19 pandemic continued to ease.

The company expects to add a fourth segment later this year when it closes its acquisition of the sports betting platform OpenBet. The company now expects that to happen in Q3 of 2022.

“In our first year as a public company, we saw significant outperformance across our portfolio as the world began to emerge from the pandemic, with increased attendance at live events and continued heightened demand for premium content,” said Ari Emanuel, Endeavor’s CEO, in a statement. “Given the unique position we occupy in the content landscape, we remain confident about our ability to continue leveraging trends, unlocking growth, and delivering long-term value.”