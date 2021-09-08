Endeavor Invests In Sports Data Firm Tempus Ex Machina

Endeavor and Silver Lake are leading a Series B investment round in Tempus Ex Machina, a data and analytics company focused on the sports and entertainment sectors. Existing investors Will Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, and General Catalyst are also participating in the round.

Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who is also an investor in the company, will join its board of directors as a designee of Tempus Ex Machina and Silver Lake.

Tempus Ex Machina uses real-time data and artificial intelligence to create interactive experiences and provide information to sports leagues, teams, and media partners. The company has a deal with the NFL, which uses its tech for real-time monitoring.

Endeavor has continued to make strategic acquisitions and investments since going public earlier this year. Silver Lake is also the company’s largest shareholder.

As the owner of a pair of sports brands (UFC and PBR), and as a company associated with others through its IMG and On Location businesses, Endeavor has a significant foothold in the sports space. A stake in a sports-focused data and analytics firm could fit into that larger strategy nicely.