Endeavor Adds Former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns to Board of Directors

Endeavor has only been a public company for a few months, but it is already expanding its board of directors.

The owner of UFC and WME on Monday said that it was adding Ursula Burns, the former CEO of Xerox, to its board of directors. Burns, who was a mechanical engineer before joining the executive ranks, is also the chair of the board at consultancy Teneo Holdings, and sits on the board of Uber.

Endeavor’s board includes CEO Ari Emanuel, executive chairman Patrick Whitesell, Silver Lake chief Egon Durban (who is also chair of the board), Uncle Nearest CEO Fawn Weaver, and Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

“As a newly public company, we are honored to welcome Ursula to our Board of Directors at such a transformational time,” said Emanuel in a statement. “Ursula is no stranger to leading global companies through change by embracing innovation and harnessing the power of technology — exactly the type of experience that will prove invaluable to us as we start this next chapter.”

For its IPO, Endeavor positioned itself as a technology-focused owner of intellectual property, particularly in the sports and live events space. Endeavor president Mark Shapiro told The Hollywood Reporter that the company would also continue to be “thoughtful but also aggressive” when it comes to acquisition opportunities.