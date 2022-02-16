Endeavor’s Cultural Marketing Agency 160/90 Bolsters Management (Exclusive)

Endeavor’s cultural marketing agency 160over90 has bolstered its management ranks.

Kim Harris has joined the inclusivity-focused agency as senior vp of cultural strategy & insights from McCann Worldgroup where she served as an SVP executive strategy director on the Verizon account. Harris, who will be based in 160over90’s New York City office, has worked on cultural marketing campaigns for clients like Diageo, Pepsi, UNCF and others.

And Jessica Sinn has been hired by the marketing services division of the sports and entertainment group Endeavor as senior vp of business development, based in the agency’s Santa Monica office. Sinn most recently served as management director of growth at Team One, Publicis Groupe’s integrated advertising, digital and media agency.

Before that, Sinn completed executive stints at 72andSunny and Wieden+Kennedy. Harris and Sinn will report to 160over90 president Ed Horne.

160over90 recently revealed an investment and partnership with Michael B. Jordan and Chad Easterling’s Obsidianworks, which has worked clients like Coach, Amazon, Piaget, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and more.

160over90 aims to allow Obsidianworks to expand its multicultural storytelling abilities and help brands and talent benefit from a wider range of stories and reach vital communities, especially Gen-Z and millennials.