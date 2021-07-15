Endeavor’s On Location Hires Executive Trio to Bolster Olympics Business

Endeavor’s premium hospitality firm On Location has bolstered its executive ranks with the hire of David Geithner, Heather Puglisi and Jaime Weston.

The appointments follow On Location securing contracts to service the Olympic Games as the exclusive global hospitality partner, starting in Paris in 2024, then in Milan in 2026 and Los Angeles in 2028.

Geithner, most recently CFO of the health care technology company ReactiveCore and formerly with Conde Nast, joins On Location as executive vp strategy and business, based in New York City. Weston, most recently with Universal Music Group and formerly with the NFL, joins as chief marketing officer, based in Los Angeles.

Puglisi boards On Location as senior vp stakeholder services, focused on Endeavor’s Olympics business, based in New York City. Puglisi earlier worked at The Coca-Cola Company as senior director of global hospitality, where she led operations across the Olympic Games, FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euro and the Rugby World Cup.

The goal for On Location as the International Olympic Committee’s exclusive global hospitality partner is to create bespoke packages for Olympic fans worldwide, to include on-call guest services, transportation and dining options.

On Location was originally part of the NFL, which remains a minority shareholder after Endeavor acquired the pro league’s official hospitality partner, On Location Experiences, in a $660 million deal in January 2020.

Before acquiring On Location, Endeavor was already doing premium hospitality work, particularly around its owned brands, such as the UFC and New York Fashion Week. But the On Location transaction, and the most recent executive hires, have added to synergy opportunities with the multiplatform talent represented by Endeavor’s agencies, which include WME and IMG.