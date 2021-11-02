Entertainment One Alums Form Canadian Indie Outfit Blink Studios

John Morayniss, Patrice Theroux, Jeff Lynas, and Nelson Kuo-Lee— all veteran executives from Entertainment One— have launched Blink Studios, a Canadian-based indie banner that will develop and produce both scripted and unscripted content.

Endeavor Content will act as its lead strategic investor in Blink, which will be headquartered in Toronto with offices in Los Angeles, with Endeavor co-president Chris Rice joining the outfit as a board member. Endeavor will also be Blink’s priority distribution partner.

Former CBC head Kirstine Stewart has been appointed as non-executive board chair for the company that, in addition to producing content, plans to make investments in Canadian production companies.

“When we first began our discussions with Chris and Graham [Taylor], we felt that there was an immediate understanding and alignment as to why we were so passionate about building a world-class Canadian indie and how we were going to achieve success with a new and improved creative-first approach and strategy,” said Morayniss.

Added Rice and Taylor: “We are thrilled to be in business with such a phenomenal team and to help support building a business that leans heavily into Canadian talent. Blink is set up to invest in both the most established producers and the incredibly exciting emerging voices coming from Canada – where huge opportunity exists.”

Morayniss joined eOne to launch its television business and served as the ceo of eOne TV. Theroux served as the company’s president of film and television, Lynas handled day-to-day operations at eOne television, while Kuo-Lee previously served as eOne’s coo and cfo.

In 2019, Toy maker Hasbro has acquired eOne as part of a $4 billion all-cash transaction. More recently, at the top of this year, the company cut the film and TV workforce by 10 percent.