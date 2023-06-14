How One Entrepreneurial Writers PA Is Navigating the Strike — With Coffee

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
The WGA strike has forced some to consider alternative employment including temporary jobs and side hustles. Others, like Andrea Alba Von-Buren, a writers’ production assistant who worked on CW’s Gotham Knights, launched a business by staying close to her community of scribes — and keeping them caffeinated.
In late May, she introduced Dean’s Coffee, a mobile pop-up that offers $4 coffee, tea, lattes and more for striking writers right on the picket lines. “Everything is out of my trunk and a little table with a bunch of coolers in the car,” she explained to The Hollywood Reporter’s Lesley Goldberg on June 5, adding that the reception has been overwhelmingly positive.
Related Stories
So much so that some show runners and other anonymous individuals have generously chipped in to “sponsor” full days or themed picketing events so that Alba Von-Buren can dole out free cups. “It’s just been incredible and it just keeps getting bigger and bigger — maybe a little bit bigger than me — but we’re doing our best to sustain the growth so we can continue to grow.”
While she was enthusiastic about the reception, Alba Von-Buren was more sober about the necessity for having another source of income during the challenging time. (The interview was conducted before the CW confirmed the cancelation of Gotham Knights on June 12.)
“If there’s no writers rooms, there’s no jobs for support staff and then you cannot even pivot to doing any other jobs like PA or coordinator jobs because there’s no shows,” she explained. “We’re technically not on strike, but we’re basically on strike in solidarity.”
She revealed that she’s even been applying for jobs outside of the industry and isn’t hearing back. “It affects every union, everyone that works in this industry and everyone in this city, to be honest, because I am applying for jobs outside of the industry and I’m not hearing anything back and I feel like people were looking for people, but now that everything is going slow down overall in the city then now there’s not even like that much of a need because everything’s just kind of stopped.” Except for the need for coffee.
This story first appeared in the June 14 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
international
How Hollywood’s Dealmaking Landscape Looks Now: A Chat With Raine Bankers in L.A. and London
-
-
-
Writers Strike
‘His Dark Materials’ Scribe Jack Thorne on Writers Strike: TV Will “Get Bad Very Quickly” Without Young Voices
-
Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey Says People Are “Ready to Hire Me” If He Is Found Not Guilty in U.K. Sexual Assault Trial