How One Entrepreneurial Writers PA Is Navigating the Strike — With Coffee

The WGA strike has forced some to consider alternative employment including temporary jobs and side hustles. Others, like Andrea Alba Von-Buren, a writers’ production assistant who worked on CW’s Gotham Knights, launched a business by staying close to her community of scribes — and keeping them caffeinated.

In late May, she introduced Dean’s Coffee, a mobile pop-up that offers $4 coffee, tea, lattes and more for striking writers right on the picket lines. “Everything is out of my trunk and a little table with a bunch of coolers in the car,” she explained to The Hollywood Reporter’s Lesley Goldberg on June 5, adding that the reception has been overwhelmingly positive.

So much so that some show runners and other anonymous individuals have generously chipped in to “sponsor” full days or themed picketing events so that Alba Von-Buren can dole out free cups. “It’s just been incredible and it just keeps getting bigger and bigger — maybe a little bit bigger than me — but we’re doing our best to sustain the growth so we can continue to grow.”

Back at Disney this morning! We’ll be here selling coffee until 4-5PM 🦔 pic.twitter.com/BEyae5NptH — Dean’s Coffee (@deans_coffee) June 5, 2023

While she was enthusiastic about the reception, Alba Von-Buren was more sober about the necessity for having another source of income during the challenging time. (The interview was conducted before the CW confirmed the cancelation of Gotham Knights on June 12.)

“If there’s no writers rooms, there’s no jobs for support staff and then you cannot even pivot to doing any other jobs like PA or coordinator jobs because there’s no shows,” she explained. “We’re technically not on strike, but we’re basically on strike in solidarity.”

She revealed that she’s even been applying for jobs outside of the industry and isn’t hearing back. “It affects every union, everyone that works in this industry and everyone in this city, to be honest, because I am applying for jobs outside of the industry and I’m not hearing anything back and I feel like people were looking for people, but now that everything is going slow down overall in the city then now there’s not even like that much of a need because everything’s just kind of stopped.” Except for the need for coffee.

Are you a writer/producer/director/crew member or just a good samaritan looking for ways to treat the troops at WGA picket lines? Consider sponsoring a round of delicious iced coffee through US, a small coffee biz ran by a PreWGA writer. Please like and RT! #WGAStrong #WGAStrike pic.twitter.com/XkciDZZfAB — Dean’s Coffee (@deans_coffee) May 29, 2023

This story first appeared in the June 14 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.